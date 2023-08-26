BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO) Short Interest Update

BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the July 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BRL/CAX Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ RILYO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. BRL/CAX has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

Get BRL/CAX alerts:

BRL/CAX Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%.

BRL/CAX Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRL/CAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRL/CAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.