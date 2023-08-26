Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Short Interest Up 221.6% in August

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,510,000 shares, an increase of 221.6% from the July 31st total of 16,640,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $73,811,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,952,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $59.71 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

