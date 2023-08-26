Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Down 52.2% in August

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Scholar Education stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

