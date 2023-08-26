BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.81.
Several brokerages have commented on BRCC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BRC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.
BRCC opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.42.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
