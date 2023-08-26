BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several brokerages have commented on BRCC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BRC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,351,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BRC by 220.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BRC by 26.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,224,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 472,117 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BRC by 119.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRC by 28.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 164,533 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRCC opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.42.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

