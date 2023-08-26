Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLX. Desjardins cut their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boralex has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.82.

Boralex Stock Performance

TSE BLX opened at C$33.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$29.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.14. The stock has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.9927754 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Featured Stories

