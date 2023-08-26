Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Director Melody C. Barnes Sells 824 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $125.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 85.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

