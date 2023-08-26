Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Raised by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Booking by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Booking by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after purchasing an additional 331,923 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $3,042.51 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,905.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,693.69.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,970 shares of company stock worth $11,548,227 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,111.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

