Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,800 shares, a growth of 193.8% from the July 31st total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Bolloré Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bolloré stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Bolloré has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

About Bolloré

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

