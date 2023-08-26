Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,800 shares, a growth of 193.8% from the July 31st total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Bolloré Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Bolloré stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Bolloré has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.
About Bolloré
