BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hammerhead Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:HHRS opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hammerhead Energy has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $39.30.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hammerhead Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the second quarter worth about $371,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

