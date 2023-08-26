BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BlueScope Steel Stock Down 7.3 %

OTCMKTS:BLSFY traded down $5.04 on Friday, reaching $63.78. 369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $66.61. BlueScope Steel has a 52-week low of $49.14 and a 52-week high of $73.60.

BlueScope Steel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

See Also

