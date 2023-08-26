Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BLDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Shares of BLDE opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 25,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $96,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,431,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blade Air Mobility news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 25,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $96,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,431,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 207,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $794,300.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,461,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,503,174.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,410 shares of company stock worth $1,274,018. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

