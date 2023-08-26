Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,700 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the July 31st total of 794,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 74.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 53,618 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,176,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXSL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BXSL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 310,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,235. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. This is an increase from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.