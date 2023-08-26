BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the July 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MUC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 261,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,968. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $12.44.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.