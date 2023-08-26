BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the July 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 261,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,968. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUC. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 34.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.0% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,685,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,138,000 after acquiring an additional 519,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 21.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

