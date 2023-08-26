BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a growth of 142.2% from the July 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CII remained flat at $18.39 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,634. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

