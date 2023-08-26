BitShares Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.26 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $25.26 million and $1.00 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009310 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002418 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001242 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,011,097 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

