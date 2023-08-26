BitShares (BTS) Reaches Market Cap of $25.36 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $25.36 million and $2.67 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002382 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001220 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,011,310 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

