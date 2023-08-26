BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $25.31 million and $1.24 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009298 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002425 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001242 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,010,523 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

