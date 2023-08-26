Bitcoin Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $26,029.56 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $506.76 billion and approximately $6.10 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.14 or 0.00730472 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00114645 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00016237 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000322 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,468,556 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.