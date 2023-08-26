Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $26,051.74

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $26,051.74 on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $507.18 billion and approximately $7.92 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.12 or 0.00729789 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00115038 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00016150 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000323 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,468,356 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
