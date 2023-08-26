BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.17

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.17 and traded as low as $5.10. BIOLASE shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 119,097 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIOL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of BIOLASE to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

