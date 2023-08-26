Beta Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.21 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0730 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $51.64 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,575,758 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

