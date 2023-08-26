Beta Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $51.98 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $51.98 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,575,758 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

