Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 324 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,087 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $272.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

