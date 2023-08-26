Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 232 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,111,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,923 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 561.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,407,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,550 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,062 shares of company stock worth $6,130,559. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $105.39 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.43.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.21%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

