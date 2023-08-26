Beldex Price Tops $0.0351 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $195.91 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,647.17 or 0.06336312 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00038633 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00027659 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,274,898 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,854,905 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

