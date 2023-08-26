Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

Shares of BCEKF opened at $0.36 on Friday. Bear Creek Mining has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bear Creek Mining from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

About Bear Creek Mining

(Get Free Report)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.