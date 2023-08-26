Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.38

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €47.38 ($51.50) and traded as low as €45.36 ($49.30). Basf shares last traded at €45.52 ($49.47), with a volume of 1,527,219 shares traded.

Basf Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is €45.75 and its 200-day moving average is €47.32.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

