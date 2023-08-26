Bank of America Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $42.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.36.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $37.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $295,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 368.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,323,000 after buying an additional 577,291 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 37.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

