Bank of America Increases Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target to $28.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KRG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 181.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,633,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,285,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 232,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 432,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 197,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

