Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 43.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,606 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 34,253,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,195,136. The company has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.