Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $42.13. 177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.