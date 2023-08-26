Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,058,100 shares, a growth of 224.3% from the July 31st total of 2,792,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,322.6 days.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.
