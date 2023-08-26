BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

BancFirst has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. BancFirst has a payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BancFirst to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

BancFirst Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $95.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.07. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $110.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average of $88.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In other news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $471,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 17.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BancFirst by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

