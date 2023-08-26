Balentine LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Chubb by 28,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 165.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $2,635,175. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

