Balentine LLC Sells 8,523 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,523 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. 47,610,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,238,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.