Balentine LLC Sells 19,004 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,534 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,004 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after buying an additional 12,189,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,134,486,000 after buying an additional 562,742 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after buying an additional 34,553,565 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,911,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,881,000. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

