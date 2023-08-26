Balentine LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

APD stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.75 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

