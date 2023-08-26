Balentine LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,031,000 after purchasing an additional 211,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,355,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,744,000 after purchasing an additional 366,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $930,505,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,863,000 after purchasing an additional 819,979 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,720,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,830. The firm has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.