Balentine LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Balentine LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,362 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. 14,298,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,119,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

