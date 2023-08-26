Balentine LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Balentine LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,719. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

