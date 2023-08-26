Balentine LLC Cuts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $278.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.76 and a 52-week high of $299.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.47.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

