Balentine LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.4% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.27.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.25. 13,578,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,066,510. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $433.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

