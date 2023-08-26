Balentine LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Balentine LLC reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,821 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Humana by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after acquiring an additional 831,057 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,987,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Humana Stock Down 0.8 %
HUM stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $478.94. The stock had a trading volume of 579,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $461.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.19. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Humana Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $637.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.95.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
