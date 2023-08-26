Balentine LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.63. 6,132,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,106,796. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

