Balentine LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,606 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,987,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,149,000 after purchasing an additional 299,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 315.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,665 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.9 %

SNY stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 493,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,789. The firm has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

