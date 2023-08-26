Balentine LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Balentine LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 83.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total value of $3,109,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,011,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,954,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $366,398.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total transaction of $3,109,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,011,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,954,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,217,764 shares of company stock worth $259,303,833 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 551.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.81 and its 200-day moving average is $200.67.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.