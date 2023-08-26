Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Short Interest Up 204.9% in August

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 204.9% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Baijiayun Group Stock Performance

Shares of Baijiayun Group stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Baijiayun Group has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $13.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baijiayun Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baijiayun Group stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Baijiayun Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baijiayun Group Company Profile

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the provision of video-centric technology solutions. It offers video SaaS/PaaS, video cloud and software, and video AI and system solutions for communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

