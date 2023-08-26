Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.47. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $236.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axos Financial news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,103,447.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,583,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,103,447.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,312 shares of company stock worth $5,938,692. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 96.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

