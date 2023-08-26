Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.73.

Several analysts recently commented on AXON shares. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $198.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.23 and a 200-day moving average of $203.60. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $109.31 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.08 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 413,817 shares in the company, valued at $79,080,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,445 shares of company stock worth $10,136,611 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 69,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after buying an additional 35,551 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,690,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,051,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,174,000 after buying an additional 161,868 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

