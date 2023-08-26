AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AxoGen has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

AxoGen stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $272.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.64.

In other AxoGen news, Director Guido J. Neels bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,259 shares in the company, valued at $417,062.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Guido J. Neels bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,062.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 41,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $365,645.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,075.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,921,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,799,000 after buying an additional 263,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,049,000 after acquiring an additional 118,764 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 187,205 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

